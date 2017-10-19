Paloma Faith is desperate to record a James Bond theme.

The 36-year-old singer wants to join the exclusive club of artists, which includes Sam Smith, Adele, Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Tom Jones, Duran Duran, Sir Paul McCartney, Lulu and more, who have been picked to record a title track for a 007 movie and she has even taken to Twitter to beg for the job but her pleas have so far fallen on deaf ears.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz about her ambition at the Q Awards at London's Roundhouse on Wednesday (18.10.17) she said: ''It is an ambition I'd like to realise. I've literally gone on social media and begged in the past and it didn't get me anywhere.''

The British songstress is gearing up to release her 4th album 'The Architect' - the follow-up to 2014's 'A Perfect Contradiction' - on November 17, and although the tracklisting contains a list of songs with titles that suggest it is a political record, including 'Politics of Hope', 'Pawns', 'WW3' and 'Warrior', which is co-written by Sia, Paloma insists it isn't a ''political'' record.

Speaking about the LP - which also features John Legend on 'I'll Be Gentle' - she said: ''I do think the hits can be political, if political means more consideration for the human condition and kind of empathy. But I don't want people to like go, 'Oh it's political, a political album I'm not going to listen to it,' because that's what we live with nowadays.

''I feel like it's cool to rejoice, because we're being separated for various different controlling reasons.''

Paloma welcomed her first child - whom she has with partner Leyman Lahcine - into the world in December and recently revealed she recorded some of the songs as she pumped breast milk.

She shared: ''As I was recording I was pumping breast milk and the producer I was working with at the time was like, 'Shall we sample that because it's so familiar?'

''I really just want to say how much I hate pumping breast milk and I am so glad that I'm not doing it anymore. It is absolutely delicious!''