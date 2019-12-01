Paloma Faith wants to star in 'The Handmaid's Tale'.

The 'Pennyworth' actress - who plays sadistic sociopath Bet Sykes in the TV crime drama - already has some future roles in mind, and she'd love to join the cast of the small screen adaptation of Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel after studying the book at school.

Speaking to SFX magazine, she said: ''I'd love to be in 'The Handmaid's Tale'. I studied it at A-level. The directing and writing's impeccable.

''Same for 'Euphoria'. If they do 'Fleabag' series three, I want to be in it!''

The 38-year-old star first rose to fame as a musician, and she opened up on the idea of splitting both careers as she tries to show there's more to her than any one discipline.

She added: ''It's been great to show people that I'm not just a pop star trying to take as many opportunities as I can. I'm serious about it.

''So I don't know about [splitting acting and singing] 50/50. At some point I'd like 80/20, other times 20/80! It depends.

''I'm lucky that I don't have to be a jobbing actor who takes any role because I've got rent to pay. I can afford to only do the things I want.''

While Paloma has been described as a ''theatrical'' performer, she insisted everyone is ''playing a role in life'' while they take influence from the world around them.

She explained: ''I think everything's theatre. When I did my Masters in set design and scenography [at London's Central Saint Martins], I read a lot of Antonin Artaud.

'''The Theatre and its Double' is his famous book. It's all about everybody playing a role in life.

''You adopt stereotypes and nuances based on social, predestined ideas of what you'd behave like. I'm a theatrical person per se, I react passionately to everything.''