'Pennyworth' star Paloma Faith would love to join the cast of 'The Handmaid's Tale' in the future.
Paloma Faith wants to star in 'The Handmaid's Tale'.
The 'Pennyworth' actress - who plays sadistic sociopath Bet Sykes in the TV crime drama - already has some future roles in mind, and she'd love to join the cast of the small screen adaptation of Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel after studying the book at school.
Speaking to SFX magazine, she said: ''I'd love to be in 'The Handmaid's Tale'. I studied it at A-level. The directing and writing's impeccable.
''Same for 'Euphoria'. If they do 'Fleabag' series three, I want to be in it!''
The 38-year-old star first rose to fame as a musician, and she opened up on the idea of splitting both careers as she tries to show there's more to her than any one discipline.
She added: ''It's been great to show people that I'm not just a pop star trying to take as many opportunities as I can. I'm serious about it.
''So I don't know about [splitting acting and singing] 50/50. At some point I'd like 80/20, other times 20/80! It depends.
''I'm lucky that I don't have to be a jobbing actor who takes any role because I've got rent to pay. I can afford to only do the things I want.''
While Paloma has been described as a ''theatrical'' performer, she insisted everyone is ''playing a role in life'' while they take influence from the world around them.
She explained: ''I think everything's theatre. When I did my Masters in set design and scenography [at London's Central Saint Martins], I read a lot of Antonin Artaud.
'''The Theatre and its Double' is his famous book. It's all about everybody playing a role in life.
''You adopt stereotypes and nuances based on social, predestined ideas of what you'd behave like. I'm a theatrical person per se, I react passionately to everything.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Mick and Fred have been friends lifelong friends, now both reaching their more senior years...
Watch the trailer for The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus Doctor Parnassus is a doctor unlike...