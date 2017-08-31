Paloma Faith has made a comeback with new single 'Crybaby'.

The 35-year-old singer took a break from the spotlight to have a baby with long-term boyfriend Leyman Lahcine, and after giving birth in December she has announced her first song from her forthcoming album 'Architect', which is due to drop later this year.

The track is intense and deals with the idea that men struggle to open up about their true emotions and feelings.

Explaining the theme, Paloma said: ''The lyrics are a conversation between a man and I, and the song questions whether global conflicts would cease to exist if men successfully dealt with their feelings.

''Would things be resolved without attack and with measure discussion?''

Despite the strong political stance to the track, the 'Stone Cold Sober' singer says her follow-up to 2014's 'A Perfect Contradiction' is her take on global issues as an onlooker not politics.

Speaking on The Sun's Bizarre Life podcast, she explained: ''It's important people don't look at me and go, 'Oh, it's a political album'.

''I very carefully try to say it's social-political, because I am not watching 'Prime Minister's ­Questions' every week and I don't know the ins and outs of everyone's manifestos or whatever.

''It's literally just observations from my perspective as the common man, sort of thing, saying, 'This doesn't seem right'.''

'Crybaby' is out now.