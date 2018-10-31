Paloma Faith has landed a role on new Disney Channel animated series '101 Dalmatian Street'.

The 37-year-old singer will voice the character Portia Poodle in the UK version of the series, which is inspired by Dodie Smith's 1956 novel and Walt Disney's beloved 1961 film, '101 Dalmatians'.

Paloma will be joined by Miriam Margolyes, Ben Bailey Smith, Tameka Empson and Bethan Wright as the guest stars on the UK version.

The series sees the characters re-imagined for the 21st century and is set in modern day London in Camden.

'Silicon Valley' actor Josh Brener and Michaela Dietz voice the dogs Dylan and Dolly, the eldest Dalmatian siblings, and the show follows their adventures along with the pooches' parents Doug and Delilah and the other 97 puppies, whose names also begin with 'D'.

Ben - also known as Doc Brown - will voice the characters Sid Squirrel and Spencer Sausage Dog, with the latter being Portia Poodle's sidekick.

'Harry Potter' actress Miriam is to voice Bessie the Cornish Cow in a special summer holiday episode, 'EastEnders' actress Tameka will become Pearl Police Horse and 'The Lodge' star Bethan is Prunella Pug.

Revealing her excitement at playing Portia Poodle, Paloma - who has a 22-month-old child with her partner Leyman Lahcine - said: ''I'm voicing a poodle who is dark, intense has tons of attitude. She is pretty much the coolest pup in Camden Town and loves taking centre stage when drama happens. As you can imagine Portia is hugely entertaining to voice and just one of many wonderful and colourful characters that are part of this incredible new series.''

Speaking about his two roles, Smith said: ''I get to play two characters, a cheeky cockney trickster called Sid Squirrel, who is obsessed with nuts and Spencer Sausage Dog a snarky, snooty side-kick to Portia Poodle. They are so different from each other and from myself - it's been incredibly fun getting into character. I am thrilled to be part of this brand new Disney Channel animated series and look forward to seeing the audience's response to this new take on a beloved Disney classic.''

Disney Channel will first air '101 Dalmatian Street' - written by Maria O'Loughlin and directed by Miklos Weigert - in the UK from spring 2019 and will continue to roll out on Disney Channels globally throughout 2019.