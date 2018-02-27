Paloma Faith has been confirmed to headline Glastonbury's Abbey Extravaganza.

The world famous music event at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England is on hiatus this summer, but the organisers - Michael and Emily Eavis - have put together another instalment of the smaller event at the nearby grade I listed building on August 4.

Announcing the 'Crybaby' hitmaker as the main performer, they wrote on Glastonbury's official Twitter page: ''We're very pleased to announce that the amazing @PalomaFaith will headline this year's Glastonbury Abbey Extravaganza, on Saturday 4th August 2018. Info: http://glas.to/18abbeytix (sic)''

The 36-year-old pop star follows in the footsteps of Brian Wilson, Van Morrison, Sir Ray Davies, Robert Plant and Bryan Ferry in performing at the intimate outdoor venue.

As for the main festival when it returns in 2019, Emily is giving away no clues as to who will perform.

She hailed Liam Gallagher's set last year ''incredible'', whilst she revealed they've booked the first headliner for the Pyramid Stage.

And while she refuses to let slip any artists they have in mind to perform, the curator was full of praise of the former Oasis frontman's performance on the Other Stage.

She said recently: ''We love Liam, did you see his crowd last year in the Other Stage field? Incredible.

''We aren't giving anything away as to who we are looking at for next year's festival, but we've booked one headliner so far...''

Emily said that they could rebook Kanye West, who headlined three years ago.

Asked about the possibility of the 'All Day' rapper gracing the main stage, she said: ''Maybe, but it's a little bit too soon to talk about it now.''

The event, which will return in 2019, is the perfect place for Liam to perform with the Foo Fighters after the 45-year-old rocker turned down the chance to duet with the 'Best of You' group last year.

The 'Songbird' songwriter was invited by frontman Dave Grohl to join them on the Pyramid Stage, but Liam declined because of the lack of time for rehearsals.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker did end up performing with the US rock band at their own festival, CalJam, in San Bernadino, California in October, where they teamed up on a rendition of The Beatles' hit 'Come Together'.