Paloma Faith doesn't think ''celebrity culture'' is healthy for children.

The 'Stone Cold Sober' singer hasn't revealed the name or gender of her 13-month-old child - who she has with partner Leyman Lahcine - and admitted she speaks about her offspring very differently when in public to when they're at home.

She said: ''I refer to my child as 'they' in public. In private I refer to them as their gender.

''I don't believe that celebrity culture is healthy for a child.''

The 36-year-old singer admitted parenting has changed her outlook on life and she loves the fact so many people are embracing gender neutral values.

She said: '''When you become a parent everything makes you look outward, and makes you think what do I want to teach.

''My heart sings when I see little boys pushing buggies because that means they're learning about being caring.''

The 'Crybaby' singer is also very proud of her latest album, 'The Architect', because it gave her a platform to express her feminist beliefs.

Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain', she said: ''Every decade is a good time to be a woman because we are absolutely amazing.

''I used the album as a platform to represent and say my beliefs so I can enforce alternative ways of thinking. I'm 100% a feminist. Women, all races, shapes, sizes, creeds deserve mutual respect.

''The other day I heard someone say something about someone only being good for breeding. Awful comment.''

Paloma recently admitted she ''couldn't wait'' to find out whether she was carrying a boy or a girl during her pregnancy.

She said: ''I did find out as early as I possibly could what gender my baby was - I couldn't wait.''