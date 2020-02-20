Paloma Faith thinks Caroline Flack had an ''undiagnosed illness going on behind the scenes''.

The 38-year-old singer has posted a lengthy message about gender inequality on Instagram, and has speculated Caroline was unwell prior to committing suicide.

In her post - which she titled, ''Shut up and look pretty'' - Paloma wrote: ''We live in a patriarchal society which means that it was designed and is managed by heterosexual men.''

The music star claimed that society is geared towards appeasing ''the male gaze''.

She conceded: ''Even us as women are becoming more male in our criticism of each other.''

Paloma acknowledged the perks of fame and success, but she also warned that being a female star has a ''dark flip side''.

She wrote: ''There's a huge amount of pressure particularly on women to appear gorgeous/happy/effortless all the time. The hours are out of control and if women have kids aswell their hours are even greater because when you want to sleep you can't. And yet we judge our women so harshly. (sic)''

Then, Paloma claimed that Caroline - who was found dead at her London home on Saturday (15.02.20) - had ''a bigger undiagnosed illness going on behind the scenes''.

She wrote: ''Every relationship is scrutinised, every outfit, every big night, every foot wrong (and yes she did put some feet wrong but I am of the opinion she had a bigger undiagnosed illness going on behind the scenes) (sic)''

Paloma made the claim shortly after the late TV star's cause of death was ruled as suicide by hanging.

An inquest into her passing opened on Wednesday (19.02.20), where her cause of death was confirmed.

No members of the 'Love Island' presenter's family were present for the hearing at Poplar Coroner's Court in east London.