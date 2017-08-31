Paloma Faith couldn't walk properly for two months after enduring a 20-hour labour.

The 35-year-old singer welcomed her first child - whom she has with her long-term boyfriend Leyman Lahcine - into the world in December, and has opened up about the hellish experience, which saw her suffer from premature rupture of waters, a womb infection and several other ailments.

She explained: ''I had this amazing birth plan that was set to be all natural and amazing and then just like, everything that could possibly go wrong went wrong.

''I had 20 hours of labour, and a premature one, and then I wasn't dilating. The baby was in jeopardy and so I had to have an ­emergency C-section.

''But I did nine hours of labour without pain relief then just lost the plot completely.

''Because I'd been in labour for a long time I had something called PROM which is a premature rupture of waters.

''Then I just had so much other stuff go wrong afterwards because I also had an infection of the womb and really bad mastitis.

''I wasn't very well for a long time afterwards. I don't think I could really walk properly for a good two months.''

The baby, whose gender and name is being kept private, was born safely after the emergency caesarean section and, despite the traumatic experience, the 'Only Love Can Hurt like This' hitmaker wouldn't change it for the world as she's produced a perfect little human.

Speaking on the The Sun's Bizarre Life podcast, she said: ''I had bed rests to stop the baby coming too early.

''The only way I can explain it is that I went to the gates of hell and I brought back an angel because it is just so incredible and I wouldn't change a minute of it for the world because I just think I have made the best person ever.''

Paloma was full of praise for the NHS staff who looked after her and hasn't been put off having more children in the future and she'd even consider adopting.

She said: ''I would do it again. I would.

''I also feel like my heart's opened up to a capacity that I never thought it could fit any more love in.

''And I just feel now like I want to adopt, I want loads because it's just so amazing.''