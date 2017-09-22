Paloma Faith thinks having a baby is like ''bringing home a deity from hell''.

The 36-year-old singer and her partner Leyman Lahcine welcomed their first child into the world in December, and though she adores motherhood, she admits coping with the lack of sleep has been tough.

She said: ''I'm just back to work ... It is like the best and the worst thing that I've ever done.

''It's like going to hell and bringing back some sort of deity from hell ... There's no accounting for lack of sleep.

''And actually when I first had my child, I was in the park and I saw these two mums shoving their kids into prams and I stopped - because I was running, trying to lose the three stone that I put on - and I was like 'Props to you both'.''

And the 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' hitmaker was left so ''delirious'' from a lack of sleep, she was convinced she had the ''wrong body''.

Speaking on an episode of UK TV talk show 'The Jonathan Ross Show' airing on Saturday (23.09.17), she said: ''I had some crazy situations ... I hadn't slept for a week and I was delirious and I pressed the buzzer at 4am in the hospital, and I called the midwife and I said 'There's something gone wrong, they've sewn my head on to the wrong body'.''

Although Paloma thinks being a parent is ''incredible'', she suggested the change in circumstances had put a strain on her relationship.

She said: ''It's the absolute most incredible thing that's ever happened to me ... It's just like nothing prepares you for it and you enter into this secret club with other parents ... Now I finally feel part of something, having been an outsider for my entire life.

''When you meet other people whose relationships are still going strong after multiple children, they deserve medals, it's amazing.

''It's really hard not to resent the man because you go through this and you look at them and you're like 'You will never understand what happened to me'.''

The 'Stone Cold Sober' singer has previously spoken about her tough labour and the complications she experienced, and she admitted her birthing experience was very different to what she'd imagined.

She said: ''[Before, I said] 'I'm going to do hypnobirthing, no drugs, be this perfect Earth Mother' and then everything that could go wrong went wrong and I had all the drugs imaginable and 20 hours of labour and an emergency Caesarean and a premature baby.

''So as I said, I went to hell.''