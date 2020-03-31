Paloma Faith is being forced to continue her diet during lockdown because she is in the middle of filming US television show, 'Pennyworth'.
Paloma Faith has had to diet during lockdown because she is in the middle of filming a television show.
Whilst most people are chucking out their diets as they face the extended period of time in their homes, the 38-year-old singer is being forced to continue with her diet as she was in the midst of filming the new series of US show 'Pennyworth' - in which she plays Bet Sykes - when the coronavirus pandemic halted production.
Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, she shared: ''People are saying, 'Sack the diet.' The reason why I can't sack it - because I agree with you, if I was a normal person I would - the reason is because I've filmed half the series of a TV show and we have to go and film the other half of the series. So I can't just suddenly be [huge].''
And the 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' singer recently confessed she has ''learnt to love'' her ''not so nice'' alter ego in the show.
She admitted: ''It's going really well. I think people are relatively scared of my character. It's nice to be somebody else ... I'm completely immersed in playing another person called Bet Sykes who's not that nice but I'm kind of in my weird, sadistic way, learning to love her too. I kind of love this horrible person as well, I'm finding new answers in her horrific personality.''
Meanwhile, Paloma previously revealed she wants to release her new album in 2020, a follow-up to 2017's chart topping 'The Architect'.
She said: ''Hopefully, the album's next year. Trying to finish it. I was trying to finish it before starting the filming but it looks unlikely.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Mick and Fred have been friends lifelong friends, now both reaching their more senior years...
Watch the trailer for The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus Doctor Parnassus is a doctor unlike...