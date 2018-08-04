Paloma Faith pulled out of the Glastonbury Abbey Music Extravaganza tonight (04.08.18), moments before she was due on stage.

The 'Crybaby' singer revealed she was ''devastated'' to have to cancel her planned performance at the religious ruin in Somerset, South West England, but that she was advised singing could cause ''long-term damage'' to her vocal cords as she is suffering from an acute bout of laryngitis.

Instead, the 37-year-old singer has been in her tour bus using a steamer and writing music to use her rest time productively.

In a series of tweets, the singer said: ''This is me writing instead of speaking and steaming my voice as I was trying to fix in time however it is with great regret I have been advised by doctors to cancel tonight's show. I don't do this kind of thing easily and haven't done it often in my 11 years ... I have been diagnosed with Laryngitis and advised that if I sing i may cause long term damage to my chords. I apologise to all of you who were coming to see me this evening and any inconvenience caused. I am devastated. [sic]''

Earlier in the day, Paloma alluded to the fact she was poorly revealing she had caught a sore throat from her son.

She wrote: ''Having a child who goes to nursery and being a pop star really don't match. #sorethroatdotcom [sic]''

According to SomersetLive, the event's organiser Michael Eavis - who put on the extravaganza in the absence of Glastonbury itself this year - was said to be emotional after Paloma left thousands of gig-goers disappointed.

However, the local outlet reports that Tom Odell is being flown in by helicopter as Paloma's replacement.