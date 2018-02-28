Paloma Faith debuted her own rendition of the hit song 'Make Your Own Kind of Music' at a secret concert at Hackney's The Round Chapel on Tuesday night (27.02.18).

The 'Crybaby' singer has recorded her own version of the 60s classic that will feature in car brand ŠKODA's forthcoming Karoq TV advert in March.

The gig also helped raise awareness of ŠKODA's Driver's Seat Initiative: a programme which will work with The Prince's Trust to celebrate individuality, giving young, creative people the opportunity to shape their own future and make a positive impact on their local community.

Paloma, who performed for just 500 lucky fans, said: ''It was so much fun to perform for my fans at the secret gig, and to try out some new material. Singing in such an intimate venue made the performance feel really personal and I couldn't think of a better way to start my partnership with ŠKODA.''

Kirsten Stagg, Head of Marketing, ŠKODA UK, added: ''Paloma truly embodies being Driven by Something Different. Make your Own Kind of Music celebrates that it's good to go your own way and be an individual, an attitude that is shared between ŠKODA and Paloma. Listening to her on stage singing the song, was something truly special.''

The 36-year-old pop star also performed songs from her latest LP 'The Architect' to a star-studded crowd, with The Saturdays' Vanessa White and fashion designer Henry Holland among those in attendance for the intimate performance.

'Make Your Own Kind of Music' will be available to stream from Friday (02.03.18).

ŠKODA's Driver's Seat Initiative will be available via The Prince's Trust's existing Get Started programme.