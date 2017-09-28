Paloma Faith almost didn't record one of her biggest hits.

The 36-year-old singer was handed 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' by legendary songwriter Diane Warren - most famous for writing Aerosmith's 'I Don't Want To Miss A Thing' - but she has always been skeptical about taking songs not written by herself, and so it wasn't until she heard the track and was blown away by it that she decided to release it in 2014.

However, it was the right decision as it ended up reaching number six in the UK chart and has had over 55 million streams.

She told Music Week: ''Diane was like, 'Do you not even want to hear the song?' And I said, 'Not really. I just don't want it - because it's not written by me'. I think she was a bit put out by my response.

''Obviously, she's done a million times better than me in her career and is probably used to people saying, 'Diane's written a song, I'm just going to sing it,' regardless of what it sounds like.

''Anyway, she insisted and when I heard it, I was like, 'I hate you!' She said, 'It's really good, isn't it?' And I replied, 'Yeah.'''

The 'Crybaby' hitmaker is gearing up to release her new album 'The Architect' - the follow-up to 2014's 'A Perfect Contradiction' - on November 17, and recently revealed recorded some of the songs as she pumped breast milk.

Paloma welcomed her first child - whom she has with partner Leyman Lahcine - into the world in December, and revealed the sound she made whilst preparing her baby's meal was nearly sampled on a track, but she rejected her producer's idea because she can't stand using the mechanical device to extract milk from her lactating boobs.

She shared: ''As I was recording I was pumping breast milk and the producer I was working with at the time was like, 'Shall we sample that because it's so familiar?'

''I really just want to say how much I hate pumping breast milk and I am so glad that I'm not doing it anymore. It is absolutely delicious!''