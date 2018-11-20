Paloma Faith loves the ''horrific personality'' of her character Bet Sykes in the upcoming DC Comics TV series 'Pennyworth'.

The 37-year-old singer revealed has been cast as the ''sadistic'' villain in the EPIX 'Batman' prequel and although she her alter ego has many traits that are abhorrent she has ''learnt to love'' her ''not so nice'' character .

Speaking to Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes on 'This Morning', Paloma said: ''I'm currently filming a series called 'Pennyworth', which is a prequel to 'Gotham', where I play a character for a whole series so like 10 episodes.

''I'm completely immersed in playing another person called Bet Sykes who's not that nice but I'm kind of in my weird, sadistic way, learning to love her too. I kind of love this horrible person as well, I'm finding new answers in her horrific personality.''

The series focuses on Thomas Wayne - the father of Bruce Wayne, who as an adult becomes The Caped Crusader - and Alfred Pennyworth, who will be played by Jack Bannon, when they first meet

'Our Girl' star Ben Aldridge will portray the young American billionaire Thomas who meets Alfred in London in the 60s and employs the former British SAS soldier's security firm.

The beginnings of this relationship lead to Alfred - who first appeared in the pages of DC Comics in 1943 - becoming a butler for the Wayne family of the guardian and mentor of young Bruce in the wake of the murder of his parents Thomas and Martha.

'Crybaby' hitmaker Paloma - who has a two-year-old child with her long-term partner Leyman Lahcine - has been busy filming her scenes at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, England, and she admits going on set has felt ''like a holiday'' from motherhood.

She said: ''That feels like a holiday because when you're parents you know you have to be nice all the time. It's so nice coming to work and being absolutely horrible!''