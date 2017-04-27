Paloma Faith thinks she's become ''unfit'' since giving birth.

The 35-year-old singer welcomed her first child - whom she has with her long-term boyfriend Leyman Lahcine - into the world in December, and has now said she believes she's gotten out of shape as she hasn't been as active as she used to be.

Speaking at the launch of The Ned - a new luxury hotel and members' club in London - where she performed for the first time since giving birth to her child, whose name is yet to be revealed to the public - Paloma said: ''This is my first show back since having a baby and I've truly realised how unfit I've become! They say breastfeeding makes you lose weight, but that's a lie!''

The 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' hitmaker announced the news of her child's birth in December when she took social media to post a note revealing that she endured a ''difficult labour'' and required an emergency cesarean to deliver her tot.

Captioning the image of her note ''God bless the NHS!'' Paloma's letter read: ''After a difficult labour resulting in an emergency caesarean I gave birth to my first child with whom I am over the moon, in love and delighted. What a trip! It was all with the help of some incredible doctors, midwives and nurses at UCH NHS Hospital.

''The devotion, kindness and commitment shown by all of them was second to none and I am humbled by the whole experience. I really believe the NHS to be one of the greatest achievements of this country, and it should be respected and protected by all.

''I am humbled by the unfaltering dedication I witnessed and received there. So thank you to the NHS, Melissa Whitten, Georgia Seiti, Wendy Hill, all in the Fetal Assessment Unit and the Maternity Care Units. And god bless the NHS! (sic)''

Former 'The Voice' mentor Paloma didn't reveal the gender of her newborn baby in the post, keeping her vow to not raise her child in the public eye, which she made when she announced she was pregnant in August last year.

During her pregnancy, the 'Stone Cold Sober' singer didn't share any updates or any bump photos, and has yet to share any images of her tot.