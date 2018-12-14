Paloma Faith had moments of ''hating'' her partner after they had a child.

The 37-year-old singer insists Leyman Lahcine is the ''love of her life'' but after their baby was born two years ago, they found they had to spend more time working through their issues but have now got even stronger.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', Paloma said: ''It's quite scary that bit, I found (it) quite hard. I definitely had a baby with the love of my life. I just felt like we were impenetrable and infallible and then you have this child and then you're like, 'Oh my god, I'm having feelings about this man that I never thought I'd have like, I hate you'.

''You can't just do what you'd have done in your youth, which is like, 'Oh go away I'm going to end it', you have to stay there... you work though it and somehow you come out of the other side and you're like, 'I love you more than I've ever loved you because of it'.

''It's quite challenging and I think it's sad people don't talk about that. Or that they think that if you say you struggle with parenthood or you struggle with your relationship that you don't love either of those people like your child or your partner - that's not true. It's much more complicated than that.''

The 'Crybaby' chart topper also confessed that her relationship with her mother has changed because she has grown up but Paloma admitted she was ''difficult to deal with'' as a teenager.

Paloma added: ''I found my mum was quite, not critical, but she was constantly acting like I was completely incapable of doing it. That was quite difficult to deal with.

''A lot of teenagers are relating to this song as well as they're leaving home and they're saying, 'Mum can you just stop bullying me!' And you've got to.

''I remember when I left home and the first time I got ill I didn't know how to deal with it and I was in A&E and all I had was a bit of conjunctivitis.''