Paloma Faith found her first true love in her 30s.

The 36-year-old singer is currently in a relationship with French artist Leyman Lahcine, but Paloma has admitted it's taken her a long time to discover true romance.

She confessed: ''I have been with my boyfriend and father of our child for three years. It's the first time I've ever been in an equal and loving relationship that is founded on mutual respect.''

Paloma was briefly married to New Zealand chef Rian Haynes in 2005 - but the couple split after eight months and then divorced four years later.

On reflection, Paloma admits she made a mistake in marrying Rian, conceding she took the decision for the wrong reasons.

She told The Age newspaper in Australia: ''I married my New Zealand boyfriend Rian Haynes in 2005 so he wouldn't get deported [from the UK]. It was a combination of being young and impulsive. I was silly and in a blind rush and immediately regretted it.

''I didn't want to be with him forever but I didn't want to break up just at that point, either.''

The musician claimed she started dating guys like Rian because of bad experiences she'd been through during her teenage years.

She explained: ''In my late teen years, I had a very horrible relationship with a guy which ended in violence and harassment. I had to get an injunction and victim support counselling. I'm sad that this is the sort of guy I went for.

''I transitioned into the polar opposite where I dated men who were my equal and adored me, but I didn't feel the same way about them. It wasn't fair on them.''