Paloma Faith recorded her new album as she pumped breast milk.

The 36-year-old star returns with new record 'The Architect' on November 17, and has revealed the sound she made whilst preparing her baby's meal was nearly sampled on a song, but she rejected her producer's idea because she can't stand using the mechanical device to extract milk from her lactating boobs.

She shared: ''As I was recording I was pumping breast milk and the producer I was working with at the time was like, 'Shall we sample that because it's so familiar?'

''I really just want to say how much I hate pumping breast milk and I am so glad that I'm not doing it anymore. It is absolutely delicious!''

The 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' hitmaker says she wrote the album for her first child - whom she has with partner Leyman Lahcine - who she welcomed into the world in December, to prepare her for them for both the good and bad parts of society.

Speaking on an episode of UK TV talk show 'The Jonathan Ross Show' airing on Saturday (23.09.17), she said: ''It's a socio-political commentary record because, I've always been of that way inclined but I feel like when you become a parent you look less at yourself and you look more at the world.

''I think my album is me saying what's beautiful and what's terrible about the world to this child, and apologising that it's not all ready for them when they arrived all perfect and great as it could be.''

The blonde beauty - who released her last record 'A Perfect Contradiction' in 2014 - was inspired to freshen up her sound after becoming a parent for the first time.

She explained: ''I wanted to write something more modern. On previous albums I've been more concerned with the past, but now I'm looking forward because of motherhood and wanting to change things for a better future. It's a marriage of old and new.''