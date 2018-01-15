Paloma Faith isn't impressed by the lack of female artists performing at the BRITs.

The 'Crybaby' singer will battle it out with Kate Tempest, Jessie Ware, Laura Marling and Dua Lipa to be crowned Best Female Solo Artist - a prize she previously won in 2015 - at the Mastercard-sponsored ceremony at London's The O2 arena on February 21, but she thinks there should be much more women on the bill.

She said: ''They keep telling us women are having a great year, but it looks like all men performing at the BRITS accept for one woman.''

The 36-year-old star - who recently welcomed her first child into the world with partner Leyman Lahcine - doesn't think she will be victorious because her record, 'The Architect', which was released on November 17, hasn't been out as long as her category contenders.

Paloma said previously: ''I don't think I will win because the album has only been released eight weeks. I don't think it's really my time.''

So far 'IDGAF' singer Dua is the only female confirmed to perform.

The 'New Rules' singer will be outnumbered by Rag'n' Bone Man - last year's Critics' Choice winner - Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Stormzy and Foo Fighters who are also performing.

British comedian Jack Whitehall is set to host the event.

Speaking of the nominations, Jason Iley, BRITs Chairman and Chairman & CEO of Sony Music UK and Ireland said: ''This year's nominations, as well as the incredible performances on our launch show tonight, are representative of an exciting, genre spanning and vibrant year in British music with a strong mix of established acts alongside new and emerging artists who are set to become the big names of the future.''