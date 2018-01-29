Paloma Faith has been added to the line-up for Hampton Court Palace Festival.

The 'Crybaby' hitmaker will perform in the stunning grounds of the royal palace in London on June 8.

The former 'The Voice UK' coach - who released new record 'The Architect' last year - joins previously announced performers Gary Barlow, The Beach Boys, Joe Bonamassa and Jools Holland.

Former Take That star Gary had to add a second night after the first sold out in under an hour.

The 47-year-old heartthrob will have the honour of playing the Base Court - one of the Tudor courtyards at the palace in Richmond-upon-Thames.

Tickets for the festival - which is supported by award-winning cruise line Viking - are on sale now, and the event is in its 26th year, with a host of legendary artists set to take to the famous stage before Gary plays on June 19 and 20.

The acts will perform at the 3,000-seat auditorium in Base Court, set against the backdrop of Henry VIII's magnificent Tudor Palace.

Stephen Flint Wood, Managing Director of Arts & Entertainment, IMG said: ''We are absolutely thrilled to announce our first acts as part of a stellar line-up for Hampton Court Palace Festival 2018.

''Watching some of the world's greatest musicians within the idyllic setting of one of the Historic Royal Palaces is the perfect way to spend a summer's evening.''

Kicking off the run will be guitarist and singer songwriter Joe Bonamassa on June 12, while Jools Holland is expected to bring the energy and classic songs from his time performing with his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra when he arrives on June 14.

And, iconic group The Beach Boys will follow on June 15 and 16, boasting timeless hits like 'Good Vibrations' and 'God Only Knows' from their impressive catalogue.