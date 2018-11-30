Paloma Faith says she avoids going to the theatre to watch plays because her ''mild ADHD'' makes it hard for her to concentrate.
The 37-year-old singer doesn't often go to see plays because she believes she has a form of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder - which makes it hard for her to concentrate during a 90-minute show.
However, she admits she was captivated by 'Jerasualem' with Mark Rylance and Mackenzie Crook which she see saw in London which she found to be an emotional rollercoaster.
She told ES Magazine: ''I don't go to many plays as I think I have mild ADHD, but did catch 'Jerusalem' starring Mark Rylance. I cried, I laughed and I had a mild existential crisis.''
The 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' singer grew up in Hackney, London, passionately loves her hometown and would even like to be buried along the No. 73 bus route which runs along East London because she has so many fond memories of that journey.
She said: ''East London will always be my home where I live because it's where I'm from. I want to be cremated, and scattered along the 73 bus route.''
Paloma used to love catching the bus but now she has to relies on taxis to get around the city because getting on a double decker requires her to pose for too many selfies.
She said: ''I travel by taxi I'm afraid. It used to be bus: top deck, front seat, left-hand side. But now I have to do several selfies to get on a bus.''
