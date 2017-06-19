Paige Turco has filed for divorce from husband Jason O'Mara.

The 52-year-old actress married the 'Terra Nova' actor in 2003 and they have a 13-year-old son David together but now the 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' star is seeking to end their union, TMZ.com reports.

Although the actress has requested joint legal and physical custody of their son, she also wants Jason to pay spousal support.

The couple separated in May after nearly 14 years together due to ''irreconcilable differences''.

The couple got engaged nine months after first dating, with Jason popping while they were on holiday in Jamaica.

Jason, 44, previously admitted he was attracted to Paige because she is ''strong and assertive'' and they did whatever they could to keep the romance alive between them.

Speaking in 2012, he said: ''I go for strong and assertive women. As my wife would attest, she knows what she likes and I like a woman who knows what she wants.

''We try to have romantic evenings at other points in the year not just Valentine's Day. I tend to get a gift and go out to dinner, but what we like to do is special things throughout the year.''

Paige is best known for starring as April O'Neil in the 1991 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze' and in the 1993 movie 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III'.

Since starring in the 1991 'Turtles' movie the actress has gone on to work on a variety of movies and most recently has starred in hit post-apocalyptic drama 'The 100' which was recently renewed for a fifth season.

Jason, 44, has starred in a number of American TV dramas including 'In Justice', 'Life on Mars' and the hit Marvel show 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.''

He has also voiced Batman in seven DC animated films including 'Justice League Dark'.