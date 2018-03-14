Padma Lakshmi ''always wanted'' a make-up range that catered to darker skin tones.

The 47-year-old actress-and-model is about to launch her collection of lipsticks, glosses, palettes and brushes with the beauty company and said it was ''important'' for her to create shades which work on a range of skin tones because she ''often had to bring [her] own make-up'' to shoots and castings growing up.

Speaking to People Now about the collection which launches on March 15, she said: ''It was really important to me that after complaining for a lifetime about not having any colours in the makeup industry that I have them. So I am very excited that MAC decided to let me do this dream collection, I've been working on it for almost three years with them and I'm really proud of it.''

The 'Top Chef' host is following in the steps of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty lines by making sure the colours in her own range are flattering and popular with darker skin tones.

The Indian star explained: ''Most makeup is made for Caucasian skin but most of the human beings on the planet are actually brown. Sometimes when you use those colours on medium tones or darker tones whether you're African American or Latin or Indian, they come off ashy. They look grey.''

And the brunette beauty admitted she has always loved doing her own make-up and wanted a range of products which would reflect her passion to make a positive change in the beauty industry.

She said: ''I'm really good at doing my own makeup. And if I could do my own eyelashes then many people would be out of a job! When I was a little girl I used to do my makeup. I used to do all my friend's makeup. So I always wanted a makeup line designed for my kind of skin.''