Padma Lakshmi buys herself jewellery ''every time'' she lands an acting gig.

The 48-year-old actress and author is proud of her career, and has said she always makes sure to treat herself whenever she gets given a new role.

She said: ''Every time I get an acting gig, I buy myself a piece of jewellery. I once bought a diamond ring and everyone thought I was engaged. I still do that when I sign on to a project.''

When she's not hard a work, though, the 'Glitter' actress loves to spend time with her nine-year-old daughter Krishna, whom she has with her boyfriend Adam Dell.

She added: ''My daughter and I love to cook together. We do makeovers on each other and burst into spontaneous dance parties too.''

But despite their fun bonding activities, Padma admits she can be an embarrassing mother to Krishna sometimes.

She said: ''Everything I do embarrasses my daughter! If I pick her up at school [and I'm] not in full glam, she's like, 'No, we don't want to see this Padma. We want 'Top Chef' Padma'.''

The 'Top Chef Indonesia' star also spends time working with charities, and says she specifically loves working with those that ''bring women up'', such as her work with Stacy's Pita Chips, who are working to help fund female founders of food and beverage businesses.

Speaking as she told Us Weekly magazine 25 little known facts about herself, she said: ''I love charities that bring women up, especially in male-dominated industries. That's why I've partnered with Stacy's Pita Chips for the Stacy's Rise Project to provide $200,000 in funding, networking and mentorship to five female founders of food and beverage businesses.''