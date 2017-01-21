Padma Lakshmi has reportedly rekindled her romance with Adam Dell.

The 46-year-old 'Top Chef' star and the 47-year-old venture capitalist - who have six-year-old daughter Krishna together - first split in 2009 before Krishna was born, but have recently reconciled after spending time together as a family.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six: ''She's taking it slow . . . seeing how it goes. They both love that child so much, they're putting the past behind them.

''She just is being very cautious and private to protect Krishna, regardless of what happens. She's forgiven the past and giving this a try.''

Padma - who was married to author Salman Rushdie from 2004 to 2007 - previously revealed she was dating both Adam and billionaire Teddy Forstmann, who died in 2011 aged 71, when she fell pregnant and she was unsure about the child's paternity.

She said: 'A question began to nag at my giddiness: not so much 'How?' but the far more uncomfortable 'Who?'''

Adam later sued Padma for custody rights but the pair settled their dispute out of court and forged an amicable friendship for their daughter.

A source said after the settlement: ''Their dispute was settled privately, out of court. Dell got improved visitation and custody rights.

''He had wanted full custody, but they came to a compromise. Padma maintains the same rights she always had.''