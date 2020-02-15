Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's love story is to be turned in a movie.

The couple have revealed plans to create a film about their lives and are working on it in their ''own quiet way''.

She said: ''People thought I was insane trying to get a movie done on Ozzy. Our story is a love story and it happens that he's a musician. We're working in our own quiet way, doing our own thing on that. It's totally different to what anybody would think.''

Whilst he added to the Los Angeles Times newspaper: ''Don't ask me anything about it. My family are involved and I said to my wife, good luck. I nearly lost her a few times but you learn by your mistakes. We stuck together and it's good. It's a pretty boring existence 'happily ever after.'''

Meanwhile, Ozzy previously opened up about his battle with Parkinson's disease, revealing he has a ''mild form'' of Parkin 2.

Speaking in a joint interview with his wife Sharon, he said: ''It has been terribly challenging for us. I had to have surgery on my neck which screwed all my nerves. I found out that I have a mild form of ...''

Finishing off his sentence, Sharon added: ''It's Parkin 2 which is a form of Parkinson's. There are so many different types of Parkinson's. It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination but it does effect the nerves in your body. It's like you'll have a good day, then a good day and then a really bad day.''

Ozzy suffers with numbness and he's not sure if its related to Parkinson's

He added: ''A year ago I was in a terrible state. I'm on a host of medication, mainly for the surgery. I've got numbness down this arm and my legs are going cold. I don't know if it's the Parkinson's or what. That's the problem.''

The couple are now looking to seek treatment for Ozzy in Switzerland after exhausting the medical options available in the United States.

Speaking about their trip in April to seek advice from a Parkinson's specialist, Sharon said: ''We're going to go wherever we can go to find answers.''