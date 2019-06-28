Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have banned President Donald Trump from using any more of the rocker's music.

The couple were furious to discover the US leader had used Ozzy's 'Crazy Train' in a video shared to Twitter which mocked the audio problems at the Democratic debate and have written a furious statement slamming the president for using the song without permission.

In a joint statement posted on 66-year-old Sharon's Instagram account, they wrote: ''Based on this morning's unauthorized use of Ozzy Osbourne's 'Crazy Train,' we are sending notice to the Trump campaign (or any other campaigns) that they are forbidden from using any of Ozzy Osbourne's music in political ads or in any political campaigns.

''Ozzy's music cannot be used for any means without approvals.''

Sharon and her 70-year-old husband went on to suggest the president should instead use work by the likes of Kanye West, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent - who have all previously voiced their support for the controversial Republican - in his political material.

The statement continued: ''In the meantime, I have a suggestion for Mr. Trump,'' Sharon wrote. ''Perhaps he should reach out to some of his musician friends. Maybe #KayneWest [sic] (''Gold Digger''), @KidRock (''I Am the Bullgod'') or @TedNugentofficial (''Stranglehold'') will allow use of their music.(sic)''

The Black Sabbath frontman isn't the first musician to ban Trump from using their music.

In 2015, he clashed with both R.E.M. and Neil Young when he used their songs 'It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)' and 'Rockin' In the Free World' respectively.

The following year, he was slammed by Steven Tyler after using Aerosmith's 'Dream On' at rallies, and months later, Trump received a cease and desist letter from Pharrell Williams after he used 'Happy' at a rally, just days after a synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh which killed 11 and injured six others.

Rihanna, Adele, the Rolling Stones, Twisted Sister, Sir Elton John, Queen, and GUNS N' ROSES have all also criticised the president for using their songs.