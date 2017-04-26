Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are ''inseparable''.

The 64-year-old star and her 68-year-old spouse separated briefly in May last year after the Black Sabbath rocker was unfaithful, but the couple have since reunited and their daughter Kelly Osbourne, 32, thinks they are happier than ever now.

Speaking about her parents' relationship, Kelly told 'Extra': ''My mom and my dad are pretty much inseparable right now. They remember how much they love each other all over again.''

And the 'Papa Don't Preach' hitmaker believes Sharon and Ozzy's love story is ''the most romantic beautiful'' tale she has ever heard.

She continued: ''It's the most romantic beautiful story.''

However, the former 'Fashion Police' host hates seeing her parents getting intimate in front of her.

She said: ''They won't stop making out and it's gross, I'm like stop doing that.''

Kelly previously featured with her parents and brother Jack Osbourne, 31, on MTV reality show 'The Osbournes' - which ran from 2002 to 2005 - and she admitted they have been inundated with requests to bring back the show, and won't rule out airing their lives on camera again in the future.

She said: ''We've never had more requests for it than now. We don't know, we don't know.''

Meanwhile, Kelly is looking forward to seeing her parents renew their vows once more and joked she would love to be a flower girl for the ceremony.

She said previously: ''I definitely want to be a flower girl and do like an impromptu dance routine down the aisle ... It's not about me. It's about them.''