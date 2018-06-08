Ozzy Osbourne will never retire.

The 69-year-old rocker doesn't feel like his career is a ''job'' because he still enjoys what he does and claimed he won't give up making and playing music until he's dead.

He said: ''[My career will end when] a pine lid is being nailed to my box!

''I can't say it's a job. I don't have to get up and do something I don't particularly like and work for someone I don't particularly care for just to get a wage packet.

''I work for a couple of hours a night, travel a bit. I have a choice whether to stop or not and I don't want to.''

But the former Black Sabbath frontman - who is currently on his 'No More Tours 2' final world tour - admitted he is slowing down his concert commitments in order to spend more time with wife Sharon and the rest of their family, but he won't turn his back on gigs completely.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''I'm not retiring but then I'm not going out in January and coming home in December. I'm just doing gigs.

''I won't be saying, 'I'll see you when I see you, Sharon.' I'd like to spend more time with my grandchildren and I want to do my writing and take it easy.''

The 'Paranoid' hitmaker turns 70 in December and joked it will be time for him to join a new band that suits his new age bracket.

He quipped: ''I suppose I'll have to join the Rolling Stones!''

Despite his years of success, Ozzy insists he's stayed grounded.

He said: ''Egos will kill you. I just try and be as normal as I can.

''I like to make time for people. I'm not saying I stop for every autograph because I have a life too but I remember when I was that person.''