Ozzy Osbourne won't let his Parkinson's diagnosis stop him.

The Black Sabbath rocker recently opened up about suffering from the condition but he refuses to let that affect him, whilst admitting the last year has been ''f***ing hell'' for him in terms of his health.

He said: ''This last year, I've been in a bad state, health-wise ... I had surgery on my spine which has f***ed me up. Everyone thinks I've just discovered the Parkinson's. I've known about the Parkinson's since 2003. And it's not like the Michael J. Fox one, thank God. It's a milder thing that I have, but still - it's there. I can't let it stop me. This last year, it all caught up with me. Staph infection in my hand, then I had pneumonia, then I fell over, then I had surgery. It's just been f***ing hell ... I paid for all the years that got away from me.''

However, the 71-year-old star insists he won't be retiring.

Speaking at the iHeartRadio ICONS with Ozzy Osbourne: In Celebration of Ordinary Man event, held at the iHeartRadio Theatre in Burbank, California, he added: ''I've thought about it. I sometimes think crazy thoughts like that. I cannot retire. I love you guys.''

Meanwhile, Ozzy previously admitted 2019 was the ''longest, most painful and miserable'' year of his life.

He shared: ''It was the worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life. When I had the fall it was pitch black, I went to the bathroom and I fell. I just fell and landed like a slam on the floor and I remember lying there thinking, 'Well, you've done it now,' really calm. Sharon called an ambulance. After that it was all downhill. It wasn't really a problem for a while. I never noticed any different. Sharon was saying, 'Are you okay? You seem different.'''