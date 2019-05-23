Ozzy Osbourne is using CBD oil for his pain after a health scare earlier this year.

The Black Sabbath hitmaker's wife Sharon has revealed the singer is using Cannabidiol to ''deal'' with the pain after he badly injured himself when he tripped on a rug and his head collided with the bedside table.

She said: ''He's off all of those [painkillers]. He had to have it after he was operated on the last time but now for pain, he has that CBD [oil]. He's dealing with it that way.''

Ozzy works with a physiotherapist every day to help with the pain after the fall caused a number of metal rods in his body, which he had put in after a motorbike accident, to shift and splinter the bones they were attached to.

She added: ''Ozzy's had a really tough year, really. It started off with flu, which went to bronchitis, which went to pneumonia. He was hospitalised. He came out, he was well on the road to recovery and he gets up in the middle of the night to go to the loo, and on the way back, he tripped up on the carpet that was under our bed and fell against the corner of the bedside table, which is made of mirror [glass] and he hit it at such a speed and taken to hospital. A few years ago, he was in a motorbike accident and he had to have metal rods put in his body and the accident moved all the metal rods and the bones they were screwed into all splintered. Then he had trouble with his neck and they had to do two operations on him and he's in recovery now, thank goodness. But every day he has to work with a physiotherapist.''

However, Sharon admits the biggest ''challenge'' for Ozzy is having to stay home.

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women, she said: ''He's in terrible pain and his pain is, he's not good at being at home. He prefers to be back with his band and he's pining and it's really - the challenge is not his injuries, it's state of mind and keeping positive.''