The couple's daughter, Kelly Osbourne, makes the revelation in her candid new book, There Is No F**king Secret, explaining her dad struggled to cope with his wife's health emergency.

"Dad was there in his boxers, and I watched him scoop his hands into a bowl of pills, swallow a handful of something, and then wash it down with vodka," Kelly writes in an extract obtained by the New York Post.

Ozzy passed out moments later in the ambulance ride to the hospital with his hand over Sharon's mouth.

"The EMTs (Emergency Medical Technicians) tried to pull him off, and Dad, not knowing where he was or what he was doing, started to resist out of habit," Kelly adds. "They pulled over the ambulance and started to call the police."

Kelly had to beg them not to call the cops and agreed to help them zip-tie the rocker's hands to a bar to restrain him.

When Sharon was admitted to the hospital, Ozzy was taken to another room for treatment for a drug overdose and alcohol poisoning.

"Dad could not handle the thought of losing mum," she explains.

In her new book, which is released in April (17), Kelly also reveals the late Robin Williams once visited Sharon at the height of her cancer fight, and helped save her life.

"(He) climbed into bed with her... He stayed there all afternoon, and throughout the house, you could hear her cackling with laughter," Kelly writes. "Shortly after he left, she told us that she'd decided to go back and finish chemo... Robin Williams helped save mum’s life."