Ozzy Osbourne overdosed when his wife Sharon suffered a seizure during her cancer treatment.

Sharon, 64, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2002 and her and Ozzy's daughter Kelly claims in her upcoming book, 'There Is No F*cking Secret', that Ozzy, 68, struggled to cope when his wife had a seizure while battling the disease.

In an excerpt from the tome, obtained by the New York Post's Page Six, Kelly wrote: ''Dad was there in his boxers, and I watched him scoop his hands into a bowl of pills, swallow a handful of something, and then wash it down with vodka.

''[Later in the ambulance] he leaned over to put his hand out to see if mum was breathing. Then he passed out with his hand over her mouth . . . The EMTs tried to pull him off, and Dad, not knowing where he was or what he was doing, started to resist out of habit. They pulled over the ambulance and started to call the police.

''Dad could not handle the thought of losing mum.''

Kelly, 32, also claimed that Robin Williams saved her mother's life because he convinced Sharon to continue her chemotherapy.

Kelly wrote: ''He climbed into bed with her . . . He stayed there all afternoon, and throughout the house, you could hear her cackling with laughter. Shortly after he left, she told us that she'd decided to go back and finish chemo . . . Robin Williams helped save mum's life.''

Speaking previously about her parents, Kelly joked she is ''sickened'' by how much they love each other.

She said: ''They love each other so much. It's almost sickening. And if they make out in public one more time, I think I'm going to throw up. You should've seen them last night: They have this huge massive mansion house, and they're tucked in a little corner in the kitchen on the couch cuddling and watching TV.

''I was like, 'I'm just gonna drop this off and leave you guys to it. I'll see you later!' It's really nice to watch. Everyone goes through hard times, but they're the definition of true love. To see them fall so deeply in love with each other all over again time and time again, it makes me realise how special my family is.''