Ozzy Osbourne has vowed to go solo once Black Sabbath complete 'The End Tour'.

The heavy metal group are coming to the end of their last ever concerts together but the legendary singer - who has enjoyed a successful solo career alongside his role in the band - insists that doesn't mean he will be retiring altogether.

He said: ''It's not one of those bulls**t retirements - this is it [for the band]. I'm not stopping, but for Sabbath, it's over.

However, while their last concert is slated to take place on February 4 in their hometown of Birmingham, England, the group may return again for a one-off 50th anniversary gig later this year.

Geezer Butler said: ''It would be nice to do one-offs. We've got the 50th anniversary coming up soon! You do just have to say, 'This is the last one. Be nice to do something for the 50th though. If we're still here.''

And guitarist Tony Iommi still isn't ruling out the possibility of new material from the 'Paranoid' hitmakers in the future.

He told MOJO magazine: ''There might be a one-off, but we won't be touring again. It really will be strange. I've lived this since day one. Ozzy had his own thing, Geezer's come and gone, Bill's come and gone, but I've been there all the time. I hope we can do something in future, a recording or something. We'll see.''