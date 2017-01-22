Ozzy Osbourne fell asleep during his driving test.

The 68-year-old rocker - who has previously battled drink and drug addiction - admitted it took him multiple attempts to be allowed to legally drive a car because he was often so ''out of it'', and even once he obtained a license, his beloved wife Sharon kept a careful eye on him.

He said: ''[I last drove] four years ago. I've got an American driving license and I bought a Ferrari, then went out on the p**s and Sharon went, 'Oh no, you're not having this'. It's not a good idea is it, Ozzy Osbourne and a Ferrari?

''I took so many driving tests because I was so out of it. On one occasion I nodded off during the test.

''When I woke up there was a note on the seat saying, 'You have failed.' ''

Ozzy and his wife split briefly last year after he was unfaithful to her, and though they are back together now, the Black Sabbath frontman admits they row all the time - but insists that is normal behaviour.

He said: ''Sharon last told me off about two hours ago.

''I'm always saying the wrong thing and putting my foot in my mouth.

''But when I hear those couples go, 'We've been married for 35 years and never had an argument', I go, 'Sorry, you must be living on a different planet.'

''The night we got married, we had a row - it's all part of the deal.''

Ozzy, Sharon and their younger kids Kelly and Jack previously had their lives chronicled on reality TV show 'The Osbournes' - but the 'Paranoid' hitmaker has never seen an episode.

He told Q magazine: ''I never, ever watched it. I hate seeing myself on TV.

''I sound like I'm talking gibberish, which I am most of the time.

''The first season was OK - mega famous and all that - but it gets f***ing old quick when you have a camera crew living in your house.

''I don't care how much money you get, if you're not insane at the end of it you're lucky.''