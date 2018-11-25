Ozzy Osbourne doesn't like working with former Black Sabbath band mate Tony Iommi, even though he likes him as a person.
The 'Paranoid' rock star headed out with his former band Black Sabbath for their final tour across 2016 and 2017, and whilst he previously spoke about not enjoying the shows, he has now specifically hit out at the band's guitarist Tony, likening their reunion to meeting up with an ex-girlfriend after 30 years.
He said: ''Do I like working with him? Not really. Do I like him as a person? Yeah, I love him as a person.
''I've moved on. I'll tell you what it was like. It's like when you're younger and you met a girl, Susie, and you break up and you don't see her for 30 years. Then she's in town and you go, 'Oh, I'll give Susie a call,' because your memory only remembers the good parts and you can narrow it then to a week and you go, 'I remember that week and it was lovely.'
''But then you go back and you go, 'I forgot the f***ing four and three-quarter years I was f***ing miserable.'''
But Ozzy, 69, does admit Black Sabbath wouldn't be the group they are without Tony's legendary guitar riffs.
Speaking to The Times, he added: ''But if people was to say to me, 'Was there a leader of Black Sabbath?' I'd have to say it was Tony Iommi because without his guitar riffs we'd be still sitting in f***ing rehearsal with our thumbs up our arses going, 'What do we do now?'''
His comments come after he previously claimed Tony's control over Black Sabbath meant he didn't get the same joy out of performing that he does with his solo act.
The 'War Pigs' hitmaker said: ''With Sabbath, all I am is a singer with a band. This is a different thing. I've got a lot of freedom and I have fun with it... It's not allowed to have f***ing fun with Sabbath.
''It's too serious. Tony was trying to have a go at me, saying, 'Don't f***ing talk over my solos.'
''I go, 'OK, are you sure? 'Cause most of the f***ing song is solos. The intro to the song is f***in' five minutes and then I sing for about two seconds and then it's another one.' ''
