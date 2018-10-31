Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has insisted he wasn't ''allowed'' to have fun with the group, and insisted he never had the ''freedom'' to let loose as an entertainer.
Ozzy Osbourne wasn't ''allowed'' to have fun in Black Sabbath.
The 'Paranoid' rock star has hit out at his band, and insisted guitarist Tony Iommi's control meant he didn't get the same joy out of performing that he does with his solo act.
He explained to Rolling Stone: ''With Sabbath, all I am is a singer with a band. This is a different thing. I've got a lot of freedom and I have fun with it... It's not allowed to have f***ing fun with Sabbath.
''It's too serious. Tony was trying to have a go at me, saying, 'Don't f***ing talk over my solos.'
''I go, 'OK, are you sure? 'Cause most of the f***ing song is solos. The intro to the song is f***in' five minutes and then I sing for about two seconds and then it's another one.' ''
However, as the frontman of his solo project, the 69-year-old star gets the chance to relax and ''get the crowd going''.
He added: ''With my own thing, I'm looking to have fun, and that's what music's about for me.
''I'm not a serious f***ing singer. I'm just a frontman who's trying to get the crowd going in front.''
For now, Ozzy is off the road after cancelling tour dates due to a hand infection which meant he had to undergo surgery.
He's already excited to get back on tour, and recently said: ''I was really looking forward to doing the Hollywood Bowl. I'm going to make those shows up next year. It could have been a lot worse. I could have been dead.''
Now visiting a specialist once a week - initially it was three visits each week - Ozzy doesn't expect to feel like his old self, but he revealed he is ''well on the mend''.
He added: ''To be honest with you, I didn't feel that bad all along. I said to the doctor at one point, 'When can I work out?' He said, 'You can do whatever you like, but I don't advise you to for at least 10 days.'
''I tried working out for two minutes and I thought I was gonna f***in' die, because the antibiotic knocks the wind out of your sails big-time. So I went, 'You know what? I'll let the doctor be the doctor and I'll be the patient.'
''So now compared to what I was like, I feel about 85 to 90 percent better. So I'm well on the mend.''
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.
The quality of the back-catalogue of the once-upon-a-time Czar, John Grant, is building to be the one of the most impressive set of albums released...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
'Lemmy' is the biographical documentary film of one Ian Kilmister, legendary rock'n'roller and leader of...
Some gardens just wouldn't be complete without the addition of a garden gnome or two....
Having now seen "Little Nicky," in which Adam Sandler plays the retarded son of Satan,...
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...