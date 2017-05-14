Ozzy Osbourne is opening a dog care centre on his UK estate.

Dog trainer Francesca Maddock, of Positive Dogs, has applied for permission to use four acres of the Black Sabbath rocker's estate in Buckinghamshire for the project.

In the application, obtained by The Sun on Sunday, she wrote: ''The logic behind the new business is to create a central facility where dogs will be collected in the morning, spend the day in the countryside, in the safe and secure environment of the field, and then be dropped home at the end of the day.

''This will reduce the amount of travel required throughout the day along with the risks associated with walking groups of dogs on local footpaths.

''Dogs are currently walked in open spaces, parks and footpaths, normally in groups. This can be intimidating to other dog owners, cyclists, runners, young mothers with prams and children.''

She added that Ozzy and Sharon have given their full support to the business, writing: ''The owner of the property gives full support to the application and would use the proposed day care.''

Last year, Ozzy and his wife Sharon split briefly after she accused him of cheating on her but the pair have since reconciled.

She said: ''I forgive. It's going to take a long time to trust but you know we've been together 36 years, 34 of marriage, and it's more than half of my life. I can't live without him. Even though he's a dog. He's a dirty dog. He's going to pay for it though, big time!''