Ozzy Osbourne has announced he is set to retire from touring after one final world tour.

The 69-year-old musician is set to embark on a lengthy, two-year tour of the globe entitled the 'No More Tours 2' tour - which is a reference to a tour of the same name which he conducted in 1992 - before he makes the decision to bow out of performing live.

In a press release, Ozzy said: ''I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers. I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades.''

According to The Wrap, the Prince of Darkness is set to be joined by longtime collaborators Zakk Wylde, Blasko, Tommy Clufetos and Adam Wakeman during the tour.

'No More Tours 2' is set to kick off with a pair of festival shows in Florida - Jacksonville's Welcome to Rockville and Fort Lauderdale's FortRock on April 27 and 29 respectively - before the 'Crazy Train' hitmaker jets off across Central and South America, and Europe before heading back to the US in August.

Stone Sour - which is fronted by Slipknot rocker Corey Taylor - are set to join Ozzy on tour as a support act.

Tickets for the shows are expected to go on sale on Saturday, February 17, at 10am local time, with those who have access to pre-sale being able to grab a ticket from February 14.

Ozzy's decision to step back from touring comes less than a month after fellow star Sir Elton John made a similar announcement.

Elton, 70, announced in January that he would embark on a three-year 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' world tour to mark his retirement, which will see him play over 300 shows across the globe, concluding in 2021.