Ozzy Osbourne proved he doesn't need to retire after headlining Download Festival for the first time solo.

The Prince of Darkness may be on his final world tour, entitled '#NoMoreTours2', but despite nearing 70, Ozzy's vocals were on the best form they've ever been as he closed the iconic metal festival at Donington Park, East Midlands, UK, on Sunday night (10.06.18).

The set was a retrospective of the the rocker's life and career as frontman for the iconic metal group Black Sabbath - who bowed out with their 'The End Tour' last year - and as a solo artist.

The show kicked off with images of a young Ozzy on display and videos of the rock legend over the years, before the words ''all aboard'' flashed across the screen in reference to classic head-banging anthem 'Crazy Train'.

Dressed in a black t-shirt featuring a glittery purple bat and donning his signature gothic eyeliner, Ozzy instructed thousands of fans to bring ''the madness'', shouting: ''Are you gonna go f***ing crazy tonight?

''I can't hear you. Louder.

''Let the madness begin.''

Not only were Ozzy's vocals on fire, but he was joined by a host of top musicians, including his long-serving Black Label Society guitarist Zakk Wylde and the son of keyboard wizard and Yes star Rick Wakeman, Adam Wakeman, on keys.

Giving the fans what they wanted from the get-go, the singer began with 'Bark At The Moon' from the 1983 album of the same name.

Before tearing through 'Mr. Crowley', 'I Don't Know', 'Fairies Wear Boots', 'Suicide Solution', 'No More Tears' and 'Road to Nowhere'.

Then it was time for Sabbath's 'War Pigs', before a stellar medley and solo by Zakk, comprised of 'Miracle Man', 'Crazy Babies', 'Desire' and 'Perry Mason'.

After 'Crazy Train', Ozzy walked off stage before returning for a blinding finale against the night sky and an impressive fireworks display.

The three-song finish included 'Mama, I'm Coming Home', which was co-written by the late great Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister, Zakk and multi-platinum producer/engineer Tom Fletcher.

Then it was time for Sabbath's biggest hit 'Paranoid', which sent the crowd wild, before Ozzy took things down a notch with 'Changes', which usually features his daughter Kelly Osbourne.

The metal icon - who was born just up the road in Aston, Birmingham - signed off his Download performance, saying: ''Thank you, God bless you all.''

Before Ozzy took to the stage, his younger counterpart Marilyn Manson got the crowd ready, delighting the audience with songs from his industrial-heavy 2017 LP 'Heaven Upside Down' and his famous cover of 'Sweet Dreams'.

During 'KILL4ME', the rocker hugged a stage invader carrying a flag with 'kill for you'' on it, not quite the shock rock experience fans used to experience from Manson, who recently claimed he peed over Korn's catering when he toured with the 'Freak on a Leash' hitmakers in the 90s.

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old star admitted it was ''difficult'' having to perform in daylight, especially given he was caked in pale white make-up and eyeliner and dressed in all-black.

He said: ''Download, I want to thank you for coming out in utter daylight.

''Let's make this a joint effort in the sun.

''What time did you guys wake up today to be here? Thank you for coming by the way.

''This is going to be very difficult but we can accomplish this.''

Download Festival saw over 100,000 fans attend, making it the UK's largest single site festival of the year.

Ozzy Osbourne's Download Festival setlist was as follows:

'Bark at the Moon'

'Mr. Crowley'

'I Don't Know'

'Fairies Wear Boots'

'Suicide Solution'

'No More Tears'

'Road to Nowhere'

'War Pigs'

(Black Sabbath song)

'Miracle Man' / 'Crazy Babies' / 'Desire' / 'Perry Mason'

(Instrumental medley + Zakk Wylde guitar solo)

'I Don't Want to Change the World'

'Shot in the Dark'

'Crazy Train'

Encore:

'Mama, I'm Coming Home'

'Paranoid'

(Black Sabbath song)

'Changes'

(Ozzy & Kelly Osbourne song)