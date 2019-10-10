Ozzy Osbourne has postponed his UK and European tour dates again.

The 70-year-old rocker previously had to push back the 'No More Tours 2' shows, which were originally planned for this year, after being hospitalised with pneumonia and a subsequent fall in January.

The rescheduled concerts were due to take place from January 2020 through to March 2020, but on Wednesday night (09.10.19) the former Black Sabbath frontman announced that he needs more time to recover from the surgery he underwent after his fall caused the metal rods in his body, which were inserted after a devastating quad bike accident in 2003, to become dislodged.

In a tongue-in-cheek video announcement posted on his social media profiles, in which he insisted he isn't ''dying'' or ''retiring'', Ozzy said: ''Hi everyone, it's me Ozzy, I'm just here to give you an update on my progression with this f***ing neck thing I've got.

''They thought I was dead but I've come back again ... I'm here to give you an update on my condition.

''Well as you probably know or you may not know, at the beginning of this year, I had a bad fall, I just screwed up the vertebrae in my neck and had to have surgery.

''I've got more nuts and bolts in my neck now than my car.

''I'm not dying, I am recovering: it's just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would.''

The 'Take What You Want' rocker went on to thank his fans for their patience and said he wants to be ''100 per cent'' before he kicks off the US run in May, whilst he promised his new album is coming soon.

He continued: ''I'm bored stiff of being stuck on a f***ing bed all day.

''I can't wait to get off my ass and get going again. But you're going to have to be a bit more patient.

''I've postponed my European tour because I am not ready.

''I'm not retiring, I've still got gigs to do.

''When I do come out on the American tour, I want to be 100 per cent ready to come out and knock your f***Ing socks off.

''And also, there is a new album on the way.

''Thank you to my band and my crew, Live Nation and most of all ... I just want to say one thing to the fans.

''I sincerely thank you for your patience, your loyalty, I love you.

''Now will you f*** off and let me get better.''