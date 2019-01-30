Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne has had to postpone the UK and European leg of his 'No More Tours 2' after contracting the flu.
Ozzy Osbourne has had to cancel his 2019 UK and European tour on doctor's orders after being struck down with a bad case of flu.
The 70-year-old heavy metal legend has had to pull out of 15 dates on his 'No More Tours 2' - due to kick off on Wednesday (30.01.19) at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland - as he is too ill to step on stage.
A statement posted on his official Instagram account read: ''OZZY has been forced to postpone the entire UK and European leg of his NO MORE TOURS 2 tour on doctors' orders.
''This follows yesterday's announcement that OSBOURNE was postponing the first four dates of the tour because of the flu.
''After seeing his physician again, OSBOURNE has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions.''
Ozzy - who is married to Sharon Osbourne - is ''completely devastated'' to have to let his fans down but has vowed to make it up to them when he heads out on the road for the rescheduled dates.
In the statement, the 'Bark at the Moon' singer said: ''I'm completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s**t. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologise to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It's being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologise to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.''
Once he has recuperated Ozzy will resume touring on March 9 at Download Festival in Sydney, Australia.
Ozzy Osbourne 'No More Tours 2' list of postponed concerts:
Wed, January 30 - Ireland, Dublin - 3Arena
Fri, February 1 - UK, Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena
Sun, February 3 - UK, Manchester - Manchester Arena
Tue, February 5 - UK, Newcastle - Metro Radio Arena
Thu, February 7 - UK, Glasgow - The SSE Hydro
Sat, February 9 - UK, Birmingham - Genting Arena
Mon, February 11 - UK, London - The O2, Arena
Wed, February 13 - Germany, Munich - Olympiahalle
Fri, February 15 - Germany, Frankfurt - Festhalle
Sun, February 17 - Germany, Hamburg - Barclaycard Arena
Tue, February 19 - Germany, Berlin - Mercedes-Benz Arena
Fri, February 22 - Sweden, Stockholm - Ericcson Globe
Sun, February 24 - Finland, Helsinki - Hartwall Arena
Wed, February 27 - Switzerland, Zurich - Hallenstadion
Fri, March 1 - Italy, Bologna - Unipol Arena
Sun, March 3 - Spain, Barcelona - Palau Sant Jordi
