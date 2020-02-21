Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has admitted he feels disenchanted with the current state of the music industry.
The 71-year-old rock star - who rose to prominence during the 70s as the lead vocalist of Black Sabbath - has expressed frustration at the changing landscape of the music business.
He said: ''Because of Spotify, nobody buys f***ing records any more.''
Ozzy feels that albums are quickly forgotten these days, rather than being cherished as they once were.
The rock icon told The Sun newspaper: ''People will soon forget about taking an album home, reading the sleeve and experiencing an album's worth of music.
'''Sgt Pepper's was a great record. The Beatles are my favourites, you know. When I met Paul McCartney, it was the highlight of my life.
''I was so surprised at how nice he was and I also met Ringo ... what a great bloke. The thing about The Beatles was they always had the best melodies. All I've tried to do in my career is put a melody to a dark riff.''
Meanwhile, Ozzy previously insisted rock music can't die while he's still alive.
The singer rubbished suggestions that the genre is already dead - but admitted to being surprised by some of the recent changes in the music industry.
Ozzy - whose new album is called 'Ordinary Man' - said: ''I'm still alive. [But] I never thought in my lifetime I'd see the demise of records.
''I never use the computer. It's totally changed. A lot of people steal music now, so a lot of people can't afford to do it anymore.''
