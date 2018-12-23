Ozzy Osbourne insists he isn't giving up touring.

The 69-year-old rocker claims people have mistakenly assumed he's quitting live performance because of the name of his ''farewell'' concert series, 'No More Tours 2', and reassured his fans he's simply planning to reduce his schedule.

He told the Pasadena Star-News newspaper: ''People have gotten that all wrong. The tour should have been the Ozzy Osbourne 'Slowing Down Tour'.

''What I'm actually doing is not going out on January 1 and coming back on December 31. I'll still tour, but not as extensively like I have been for the last 50 years.

''I mean, I have grandchildren now and I'm 70 years old and I don't want to be found dead in a hotel room somewhere. I'm going to do it at a more leisurely pace and do some shows in Vegas ... but I'll never stop.''

And the 'Paranoid' hitmaker vowed to keep performing live for as long as he still has fans.

He added: ''The whole lifestyle I have lived, it has all come down to the fact that there are people who want to hear me and as long as they want to hear me, I'm there.''

Meanwhile, the former Black Sabbath frontman recently revealed he has given up cigarettes, drugs and alcohol and is amazed by his old wild ways.

He said: ''I don't drink alcohol anymore...I don't smoke tobacco. I don't use drugs...I'm doing good right now.

''I now think, 'How did I think going into a bar and getting smashed and doing all that cocaine was fun?' ''