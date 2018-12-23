Ozzy Osbourne insists he isn't giving up touring but will simply slow down.
Ozzy Osbourne insists he isn't giving up touring.
The 69-year-old rocker claims people have mistakenly assumed he's quitting live performance because of the name of his ''farewell'' concert series, 'No More Tours 2', and reassured his fans he's simply planning to reduce his schedule.
He told the Pasadena Star-News newspaper: ''People have gotten that all wrong. The tour should have been the Ozzy Osbourne 'Slowing Down Tour'.
''What I'm actually doing is not going out on January 1 and coming back on December 31. I'll still tour, but not as extensively like I have been for the last 50 years.
''I mean, I have grandchildren now and I'm 70 years old and I don't want to be found dead in a hotel room somewhere. I'm going to do it at a more leisurely pace and do some shows in Vegas ... but I'll never stop.''
And the 'Paranoid' hitmaker vowed to keep performing live for as long as he still has fans.
He added: ''The whole lifestyle I have lived, it has all come down to the fact that there are people who want to hear me and as long as they want to hear me, I'm there.''
Meanwhile, the former Black Sabbath frontman recently revealed he has given up cigarettes, drugs and alcohol and is amazed by his old wild ways.
He said: ''I don't drink alcohol anymore...I don't smoke tobacco. I don't use drugs...I'm doing good right now.
''I now think, 'How did I think going into a bar and getting smashed and doing all that cocaine was fun?' ''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
'Lemmy' is the biographical documentary film of one Ian Kilmister, legendary rock'n'roller and leader of...
Some gardens just wouldn't be complete without the addition of a garden gnome or two....
Having now seen "Little Nicky," in which Adam Sandler plays the retarded son of Satan,...
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...