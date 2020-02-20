Ozzy Osbourne's marriage is ''better than ever''.

The 71-year-old rock star has been married to Sharon Osbourne since 1982, and despite his ongoing health troubles, Ozzy feels happier than ever in his relationship.

Ozzy - who is battling Parkinson's disease - said: ''Poor old Sharon's been a mum, a dad, everything. She works non-stop.

''But our relationship is better than ever. I'm so much in love with her and she's so much in love with me. She's been fantastic and she's looking really good.''

Ozzy suffered a painful fall early last year, which aggravated a neck injury he sustained in a 2003 quad bike accident.

The music icon has admitted to being in ''unbelievable pain 24/7''.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Ozzy recalled: ''I remember it like it was yesterday. I was lying there as clearly and as calmly as anything, thinking, 'Well Ozzy, you've f***ing done it now'.

''I have to take all these painkillers but I'm dying for all the opiate stuff I can't have.

''The nurse keeps my medication so I don't take anything apart from what they give me. I have to be helped to change, to have a bath ... it's just f***ing awkward, you know?''

Ozzy also revealed how the pain caused by the neck injury compares to his Parkinson's diagnosis.

The music star - whose first marriage, to Thelma Riley, lasted from 1971 until 1982 - said: ''If I had a choice between the Parkinson's and the f***ing neck, I'd go for the Parkinson's. I've been laid up for a year now.

''First I had an infection in my hand - that pulled me off the road - then I got pneumonia, then I had the fall, then I had surgery and here I am today. It's driving me nuts.''