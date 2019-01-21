Ozzy Osbourne has released a 12 inch bat plush toy with a detachable head to mark the 37th anniversary of the infamous moment he bit the head off a live bat.

The heavy metal legend used his teeth to tear the head off one of the winged mammals in January 1982 when it was thrown on stage by a fan as he was performing at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa.

He later described the incident in his memoirs, saying his mouth experienced the ''worst aftertaste you could ever imagine'', but he has always maintained that he thought it was a rubber toy before he sunk his teeth into it only to discover it was very much a living creature. He required a rabies shot after the incident.

The new piece of merchandise was announced via Ozzy's official Twitter page on Sunday (20.01.19) with a post that read: ''Today marks the 37th Anniversary since I bit a head off a f***ing bat!'' Celebrate with this commemorative plush with detachable head.''

The listing for the item on the Ozzy Store (Store.ozzy.com) reads: ''The Ozzy Osbourne Plush Bat is a web exclusive. Bring the legendary moment in rock history to life with this soft toy Plush Bat, featuring the Ozzy Osbourne logo and a velcro detachable head.''

The first batch of stock for the toy has already sold out but more product will be stocked soon.

The 'Bark at the Moon' singer's infamous bat incident wasn't the first time he had chewed an animal's head off with his teeth.

In 1981, soon after he signed his first solo career record deal, an intoxicated Ozzy bit the head off a dove and spat it out during a meeting with CBS Records executives in Los Angeles

He was initially planning to release a dule of doves into the air as a sign of peace but in his inebriated state he ended up with blood on his hands and on his lips.