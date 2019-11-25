Ozzy Osbourne was a surprise guest during Post Malone's performance of 'Take What You Want' at Sunday's AMAs, along with Travis Scott, and sang from a white throne.
Ozzy Osbourne performed on a white throne with Post Malone and Travis Scott at Sunday's (24.11.19) American Music Awards.
The former Black Sabbath frontman made his second only live performance at the bash, which was held at The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, since he was forced to cancel his 'No More Tours 2' shows, after being hospitalised with pneumonia and then suffering a fall in January, which caused the metal rods in his body - which were inserted after a devastating quad bike accident in 2003 - to become dislodged.
Ozzy performed his vocals from his hit single 'Take What You Want' from Malone's LP 'Hollywood's Bleeding' with special guest Travis.
Last week, the 'Paranoid' rocker performed the collaboration - which he credits with inspiring him to get back into the studio to record his upcoming solo album 'Ordinary Man' - with Malone at the rapper's show at The Forum in Los Angeles.
The 70-year-old music legend - who is also known as The Prince of Darkness - previously had to push back the UK and European 'No More Tours 2' shows, which were originally planned for this year, after his battle with ill-health.
The rescheduled concerts were due to take place from January 2020 through to March 2020, but last month, Ozzy announced that he needed more time to recover from the surgery he underwent after his fall.
Ozzy's new dates now kick off in Newcastle on October 23, before wrapping on December 7 in Helsinki, Finland.
He said in a statement: ''I can't wait to get off my ass and get going again, but you're just going to have to be a bit more patient. I want to be 100% ready to come out and knock your f***ing socks off. I'm not retiring, I've still got gigs to do and also there's a new album on the way. To the fans, I sincerely thank you for your patience, your loyalty, I love you.''
The 'Crazy Train' hitmaker will still be supported by his heavy metal pals Judas Priest - who are celebrating their 50th anniversary on the road.
