Ozzy Osbourne will ''still tour'', despite being in the middle of his ''farewell tour'' named 'No More Tours 2'.

The 70-year-old rocker has backtracked on his decision to put an end to his touring days, as he says the despite playing what should be his final shows, he won't actually stop touring, and should have instead named his last tour the 'Slowing Down Tour'.

He said: ''People have gotten that all wrong. The tour should have been the Ozzy Osbourne 'Slowing Down Tour'.''

Instead, the Black Sabbath frontman is planning on scaling back the shows he does, because he says he's getting too old to travel the world all year.

Speaking to Pasadena Star-News, the 'War Pigs' hitmaker added: ''What I'm actually doing is not going out on January 1 and coming back on December 31. I'll still tour, but not as extensively like I have been for the last 50 years.

''I mean, I have grandchildren now and I'm 70 years old and I don't want to be found dead in a hotel room somewhere. I'm going to do it at a more leisurely pace and do some shows in Vegas ... but I'll never stop.

''The whole lifestyle I have lived, it has all come down to the fact that there are people who want to hear me and as long as they want to hear me, I'm there.''

Ozzy will return to the stage for more of his 'No More Tours 2' tour in 2019, after having postponed a number of gigs thanks to a hand infection.

And the rocker is excited to complete the tour, especially his planned show at the Hollywood Bowl in LA.

He said recently: ''I was really looking forward to doing the Hollywood Bowl. I'm going to make those shows up next year. It could have been a lot worse. I could have been dead.''