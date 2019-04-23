Ozzy Osbourne is ''back to being his cynical old self'' after his lengthy health battle.

The 70-year-old rocker has been struggling with his health for several months after having to postpone many of his 'No More Tours 2' tour dates after battling an infection in his hand, a lengthy war with pneumonia, and most recently having fallen in his home and ''dislodged metal rods'' in his body from a previous injury.

But according to his son Jack Osbourne, the Black Sabbath frontman - who postponed all his tour dates for this year after the fall - has said he's ''in a good spot'' again now, because he's back to ''complaining about mundane things''.

Speaking to People Now, he said: ''He's doing good, yeah. He's back to being his cynical old self. It's always a good sign when he's complaining about mundane things, you know he's good. He's back to normal when everything on TV sucks, and when everything in the house is broken. You know, he's in a good spot.''

Jack's update comes after his mother Sharon Osbourne revealed the extent of Ozzy's injuries earlier this month, when she explained that his fall was made all the more painful as a pre-exisiting motorbike injury from 2003 - which saw Ozzy in a coma and require major surgery - was ''re-injured'' in his back, neck, and shoulders.

She said: ''Ozzy is... Oh, Lord, I don't know where to begin, and I have to make this quick ... He, at the beginning of the year, had a bad flu that went to bronchitis, that went to pneumonia.

''And then when he had the flu, he came out of hospital and he had a bad accident at home.

''He fell. And he fell in the middle of the night.

''And years ago, previously, he had a motorbike accident, where he was in a coma for days. And what he'd done was he re-injured his back and neck and shoulders.

''And all of the metal rods and everything that were put in his body were dislodged. So we had to cancel his year events. But he's good, he's fine, he's great.''

Previously, it was confirmed the 'Crazy Train' hitmaker would reschedule his tour dates for February 2020.