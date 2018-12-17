Ozzy Osbourne ''cannot stop eating'' ice cream, as he says he gets through two tubs of Haagen-Dazs at a time.
The 70-year-old rocker has become obsessed with the cold dairy treat, and says he will knock back two tubs of Haagen-Dazs at a time.
He said: ''I cannot stop eating it. I like eating two at a time.''
And because of his new diet habit, Ozzy says he hits the gym ''every day'' in order to keep fit, as he says the amount of ''junk'' in his body should have killed him.
Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, he added: ''I have all this junk in my body: drugs, alcohol, and all the rest of that s**t. So I'm trying to keep my wits and stay fit, so I exercise every day.
''To be honest, I should be dead. My doctor goes: 'You've got a good heart and you're going well'. I feel great.''
Although the Black Sabbath musician is still fighting fit, he hasn't been without his health scares, as he recently spent time in hospital after contracting an infection in his thumb following a disastrous manicure.
He said: ''I'm having the best time of my life - apart from that f***ing thing with my thumb, and I didn't realise that it was very dangerous.
''I was in hospital for a couple of days and had emergency surgery, and I remember waking up in the morning and [my wife] Sharon said: 'What the f**k have you done to your hand?'
''The funny thing is they reckon I got it from a manicure! It won't stop me from heading to the UK in February.''
Ozzy recently admitted he was warned he ''could die'' if he didn't cancel tour dates to recover from the infection.
The 'War Pigs' hitmaker said: ''I said to Sharon, 'What the f**k am I gonna do for the gig?' Then the doctor said, 'You must be f***ing crazy. You get another staph infection, and you could die.'
''He said, 'One's enough. You've got three individual ones.'''
